League One and Championship attendance table: How Portsmouth compare to Leeds United, Derby County and others

A look at the average home attendances in League One and the Championship to see where Portsmouth rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 18th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Portsmouth remain top of League One, but how do they compare to their third tier rivals and clubs from the second tier when it comes to average home attendances? Pompey are currently a point clear at the top of the table, although Oxford United below do have a game in hand to play.

John Mousinho’s men still have plenty of work to do as they look to finally return to the second tier, and that work will resume this weekend after an international break for Pompey. Portsmouth face Northampton Town away from home this weekend.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest average home League One and Championship attendances to see where Portsmouth rank.

