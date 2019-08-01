Here are all the latest League One and Two rumours from around the web:

Sunderland have accepted a £400,000 offer from Hull City for captain George Honeyman. He has just one-year remaining on his contract. (Various)

Wigan Athletic have won the race to sign Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe after the player travelled north for his medical ahead of a £2.5m switch. (Portsmouth News)

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore insists he is close to recruiting several new additions in the wake of John Marquis’ departure to Portsmouth. (Doncaster Free Press)

Peterborough United will buy back their London Road stadium from the city council in October. (Various)

Rotherham United have submitted a £300,000 bid for Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta. (HITC Sport)

Gillingham’s bid for a 'higher-league' striker is still on the table, despite having waited for a decision since the beginning of pre-season. (Kent Online)

Bristol Rovers will loan out highly-rated defender Rollin Menayese again this summer in order for him to continue his development. (Bristol Live)

Accrington Stanley are close to completing the loan signing of England under-19s international Joe Bursik from Stoke City. (The Sun)

Luton Town are weighing up a move for Crawley Town defender David Sesay with a number of clubs interested in his signature. (Football Insider)

Oxford United are set to sign Leicester City defender Elliott Moore after the Foxes decided to cash in on the 22-year-old. (Leicester Mercury)

Reading are among a number of club weighing up a move for Northampton goalkeeper David Cornell. (HITC Sport)