Latest League One and Two rumours…

Sunderland flop Papy Djilobodji has joined Turkish top-flight outfit Gazisehir FK on a two-year deal. (Various)

Former Sunderland striker Fraizer Campbell is training with a non-league side Brighouse Town following his release from Hull City. (Halifax Courier)

Portsmouth have missed out on Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin with Hull City set to finalise his arrival this week. (RTE)

Blackpool manager Simon Grayson is confident of adding to his squad this week with a goalkeeper and defender on the agenda. (Blackpool Gazette)

Rotherham United are on the brink of signing Shamrock Rovers winger Trevor Clarke for a fee in the region of €120,000. (Independent.ie)

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts wants to make ‘one or two’ more new signings before the end of the transfer window. (Shropshire Star)

Colombus Crew have signed Sunderland target Chris Cadden and immediately signed for Oxford United on loan. (Various)

Cardiff City have submitted a £1.5m bid to sign Oxford United forward Gavin Whyte. (Football Insider)

Former Walsall duo Jon Guthrie and James Wilson are training with Ipswich Town. (TWTD)

Meanwhile, the Tractors Boys are weighing up a loan move for Birmingham City right-back Josh Cogley. (Sky Sports)

Swindon Town are casting an eye over former Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Lyden. He was previously on trial at Southend United. (The Sun)

Former Watford defender Joy Mukena will remain on trial with Southend, so the Shrimpers can assess him further. (Southend Echo)

Leicester City have been linked with a move for 18-year-old Bury prospect Callum Hulme (The Sun)