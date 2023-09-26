League One attendance table: How Portsmouth compare to Derby County, Bolton, Charlton and rivals - gallery
A look at the League One attendance table to see how Portsmouth compare to their rivals.
Portsmouth have enjoyed a fine start to the season so far, sitting top of League One after nine games.
Oxford United below have a game in hand, but John Mousinho will be delighted to have seen his side pick up 19 points from a possible 27, and they now head into a clash with Wigan Athletic on the back of three wins from their last four games. As preparations ramp up for that one, we have rounded up the latest League One attendance table.
Take a look below to see how Portsmouth compare to their third tier rivals.