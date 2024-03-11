Portsmouth are approaching the final lap of a promotion race which has the potential of being a hugely-memorable one for the Fratton Park faithful.
John Mousinho’s side have been the pacesetters in the division from the word go - and they are now just nine games away from sealing the title, if all goes to plan. Throughout the season, Fratton Park has been bouncing and the team have treated fans to a series of memorable performances - earning a league-leading 40 points from 18 home games.
Portsmouth are regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the division and they have a fan base which is synonymous for their incredible atmosphere. But how does Pompey’s attendance record stack up to the rest of the division? Here we take a look at the League One attendance table from bottom to top.