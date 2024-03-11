Portsmouth are approaching the final lap of a promotion race which has the potential of being a hugely-memorable one for the Fratton Park faithful.

John Mousinho’s side have been the pacesetters in the division from the word go - and they are now just nine games away from sealing the title, if all goes to plan. Throughout the season, Fratton Park has been bouncing and the team have treated fans to a series of memorable performances - earning a league-leading 40 points from 18 home games.