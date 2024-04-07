Portsmouth have just a handful of games left before they discover their fate this season and right now, they are in pole position to not just secure promotion, but lift the League One trophy as well.

Pompey have been firmly in control for the vast majority of the season and their efforts are so close to paying off as we approach the final weeks of the 2023/24 season. Throughout this thrilling campaign, fans have packed out Fratton Park to watch the Blues push for their place in the Championship, and silverware for the cabinet.