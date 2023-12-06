League One attendance table: Where Portsmouth rank compared to Bolton, Derby, Oxford United & others — gallery
Which League One club has the highest average attendance so far this season?
Portsmouth are well on their way to punching their ticket to promotion at the end of the 2023/24 season. John Mousinho's side are currently top of the League One table on 42 points and are in with a big chance of clinching the title as well as promotion.
The Blues have lost just one match this season so far and are currently three points clear at the top of the table, ahead of Bolton.
The loyal Pompey fans have been packing out Fratton Park to watch this strong promotion push. But where do their home crowd numbers rank compared to the rest of the league? Using data collected by Football Web Pages, we've put together each club's average home attendance and placed them in order. Take a look at where Portsmouth rank compared to their closest rivals.