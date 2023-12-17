What are the average Pompey home crowd numbers this season and how do they compare to the rest of League One?

The year is almost up and Portsmouth have bagged themselves yet another win in this thrilling League One season. After their latest 3-0 win on the road against Shrewsbury Town — and with just one loss on the board so far — Pompey are in a great position heading into 2024.

Portsmouth currently boast a seven-point lead at the top of the League One table and are naturally favourites to not just secure promotion, but to lift the title as well.

Along the way, the Pompey faithful have been cheering John Mousinho's side on, especially during big matches at Fratton Park. But how do their home attendances compare to the rest of the division?