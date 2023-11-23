Portsmouth are one of the biggest clubs in League One this season - as such, they also attract some of the largest crowds and attendances in England's third tier. But where do they fall in the League One attendances table?

Today, we'll be examining this question. We will list every team in League One, as well as their average league attendance. Any attendance figures from cup competitions, such as the FA Cup and the League cup, will not be taken into consideration. All of the data used in this list has been sourced from Transfermarkt. With that out of the way, let's begin.