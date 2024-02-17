Pompey fans already know they're one of the best if not the top fan base in League One and now it's been confirmed.

Fratton Park is one of the most populated grounds in English football's third tier. In the latest home attendance figures, they average 18,475 which ranks them third. As for average away attendances, they were third with an average of 1,468 fans at away games this season.

Attendance numbers are all well and good but what about the atmosphere that the supporters create? Fans can be credited with helping get their team over the line, and like to develop a positive reputation for themselves. In the world of football, it's so hard to be original and unique but Portsmouth do that whether they are home or away.

Admitting that a rival club has good support can be tough for some, but most that was put to the test most recently and Portsmouth came out with flying colours.

Entertainment website Casivo.ca conducted a survey amongst supporters in the division to cast their opinion who they felt were the best away fans in the league. 100 fans from each club made for 2,400 respondents and they were asked which team they liked the most and they couldn't vote their own team.

Portsmouth are of course included and they rank fairly highly, above the likes of Oxford United, Barnsley, Bolton, Exeter City and other clubs. See the results of the survey by flicking through the pages. Keep up to date with all things Portsmouth by reading The News.