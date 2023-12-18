Portsmouth have just three League One fixtures left to play before the end of the year and the chances of them entering 2024 at the top of the table is extremely high.

Pompey are in excellent shape as they push for promotion at the end of the season, but they are also leading the title race as well and stand a very good chance of lifting the trophy. Portsmouth are currently seven points ahead of their closest rivals in the table this season, as Peterborough sit in second trying to fight off the likes of Oxford, Stevenage, and Bolton.