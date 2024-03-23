League One teams have different approaches to getting where they want to. Portsmouth are at the top of the table right now and John Mousinho went for recruiting some of the best players from around the division.

He also brought in some young players on the fringe at Premier League and Championship clubs, where he'd make the promise of developing them. This team however is driven in some areas by experienced players who have been there and done it. If the Blues are to get over the line and secure a return to English football's second tier then they need players who have been involved in promotion races and held their own in the higher divisions.

Portsmouth luckily have that luckily in the form Marlon Pack, Will Norris, Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett who are 30-years-old or older. All four have played differing roles in to where Pompey have got so far this season, but will be lauded as heroes should they secure the league title or even just automatic promotion.

Originally posted on the Blackpool Gazette, they have taken a look at the best players over 30 with the highest player ratings. Their performance score comes from WhoScored, a website that collates and compiles various statistics about players. WhoScored helps provide the EFL with guidance over their weekly, monthly and seasonal awards, and so some of these players might feature in the Team of the Season or earn the Player of the Year award.