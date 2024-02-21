Portsmouth's Fratton Park is an iconic venue, and supporters of the club would argue that it's the best in the division.

Pompey's flight has seen them spend the last seven-years in English football's third tier, and now the days of hosting AC Milan in the UEFA Cup feels a distant memory. The good times do seem to be coming back to Hampshire though with John Mousinho's side currently top of League One.

There have been plenty of false dawns but this feels different, and you'd hope that next season Fratton Park is playing host to Championship football. Over the last few months there's been improvements made to the ground such as the implementation of safe standing, and that is key when trying to make the best supporter experience, whether it's a home or an away fan.

Pompey fans were voted in a survey the best away supporters in the league, and they'll have been able to sample away ends at the likes of Barnsley, Oxford United, Port Vale, Carlisle United and Stevenage. Unless you're one of the world's most negative or pessimistic fans, you'll likely defend your club whatever the cause, and in this case the topic is the best and worst grounds in the league.