Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the title already wrapped up, Saturday's result against Wigan Athletic didn't really matter. Portsmouth lost 2-1 at Fratton Park but that didn't spoil the celebrations after the game as John Mousinho's side finally got their hands on the trophy.

Portsmouth's celebrations will have gone on long into the night, of course, but for those teams beneath them in the league table, there's still plenty to play for. Derby County still haven't nailed down second spot just yet, while the play-off spots are yet to be decided, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With that in mind, here's a look at what's happening elsewhere in League One.

Derby relief

Paul Warne was relieved to see his Derby County edge out Cambridge United on Saturday, despite struggling to find a rhythm. The Rams now sit three points clear of third placed Bolton Wanderers and as they approach the final game of the season, they know a draw against Carlisle United would be enough to see them regain a spot in the Championship.

Had results elsewhere gone their way on Saturday, Derby could have already had promotion in the bag, but they approach the final weekend as strong favourites to join Pompey in the second tier.

"It is just relief really," Warne said after the game, per Derbyshire Live. "We didn't play great. We just had to win. I had asked the lads to not play with any fear, but be fearful of the moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it is your job to pick someone up on a set-piece, make sure you do it. If your job is to win a tackle, do it. If it is a header, do it.

"Don't worry about the result. That will look after itself if you do those bits. It was horrific to watch. We didn't play any football. But teams have come here, tried to play and lost. It was just about winning. I was really pleased with that and the defenders. They were amazing."

Jones predicts big summer

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones expects to see big changes made to his playing squad over the coming summer after a tough campaign at The Valley. Charlton look destined to finish 16th in League One this season and the former Southampton and Luton boss expects a number of key signings to arrive to help the club compete next time around.

“Since I’ve come in the players have really responded," Jones told the South London Press. "But there have been certain things we need to do better. Yes, we’ve had an uplift, we’ve laid foundations and been 14 unbeaten but this could quite easily have been nine wins and five draws, not the other way around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will bring in a number of players – we know exactly the positions we want to bring them in. All those players will be of a level that they improve the XI. We don’t want to bring squad players in because we have got a big enough squad. We have got young players and ones from the academy we will promote.