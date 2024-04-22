Pompey have now played their final home match of the 2023-24 season - and their last in League One for hopefully some time!

Unfortunately, Saturday’s visit of Wigan didn’t produce one last Fratton Park victory as Wigan claimed the three points on offer. However, that could have been predicted as the Blues’ promotion party was extended over a few days after last Tuesday’s win against Barnsley.

Fans were treated to seeing captain Marlon Pack lifting aloft the League One champions trophy - which is not a bad consolation prize, either!

Over the season, Fratton Park has attracted some of the league’s biggest crowds - in spite of work to redevelop of the Milton End, which was only completed at the beginning of the new year.

Here is how Pompey’s League One attendances comparedto their rivals following their final home game of the season.