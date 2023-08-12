The League One campaign resumes on Saturday with Portsmouth travelling to Leyton Orient in their second league game of the 2023-24 season.

Pompey opened the campaign with a dramatic draw against Bristol Rovers as Kusini Yengi struck in stoppage time to secure a point. The transfer window for EFL clubs will remain open until 11pm on September 1 with plenty of time to get business done before that time.

And with more ins and outs expected across the division, here is the latest news and rumours from League One...

Barnsley reject Coventry bid

Barnsley have rejected a £2.5m bid from Coventry City for defender Liam Kitching, reports the Barnsley Chronicle. The former Leeds United player has been monitored by the Sky Blues for a long period according to The Yorkshire Post. Coventry sold Gustavo Hamer to Sheffield United for a reported £15m this week while they earned £20m from the sale of Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon, leaving them with plenty of transfer funds. Coventry are likely to retain their interest but Kitching is under contracted at Oakwell until the summer of 2026, with the club retaining an option for a further year.

Bolton Wanderers man wanted

Bolton Wanderers midfielder George Thomason has emerged on the radar of Bristol City in the Championship, as per The Bolton News. He has been a key player for the Trotters over recent years and has made 73 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with two goals. The Robins have identified the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Alex Scott following his Premier League exit to AFC Bournemouth.

Lincoln City bring in loan defender