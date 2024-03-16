Pompey lead the League One table right now but know that they will need to avoid losing any more players if they are to secure a return to the Championship.

John Mousinho's side won 2-1 against Burton Albion on Tuesday night at Fratton Park with Kusini Yengi twice on target. The gap is five points over Derby County but you do have Peterborough United in fourth who are nine points behind them with a game in hand.

It's eight games to go until the season concludes and hopefully there will be title celebrations to come either before or after their final day clash with Lincoln City on Saturday, April 27. It's been 12-years since Portsmouth graced English football's second tier and so it'll be good to be back if Mousinho and co can get over the line.

The title push is really impressive given the amount of players currently available for selection. Several players such as Alex Robertson, Regan Poole, Tom McIntyre and Joe Morrell have suffered season ending injuries.

A few players this season however have been missing for a different reason and that is through suspension. Portsmouth have picked up 84 yellow cards this term which is the fifth highest in the division. As for red cards, they've got four, and that puts them in 10th for the most received.

Pompey's last red card came in the 4-1 win over Northampton Town at the start of February. Tom McIntyre was making his debut having joined from Reading, but was dismissed in the 54th minute. It was thankfully overturned, but unfortunately he suffered a broken ankle in the same game and is out for the remainder of the campaign.

Do you wonder how Portsmouth compare to the 23 other teams in the division when it comes to Fair Play? TransferMarkt have given us their take on the fair play table. A yellow card is one point, a yellow that turns in to a red card is three points and a straight red is five points.

1 . Peterborough United - 59 points 56 yellow cards and 1 red card. Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Town - 68 points 63 yellow cards. One red card. Photo Sales

3 . Port Vale - 70 points. 64 yellow cards and two red cards. Photo Sales