Portsmouth continue to lead League One , but how do they rank when it comes to their disciplinary record? Pompey are currently four points clear at the top of the third tier, maintaining a solid lead despite their Boxing Day defeat to Bristol Rovers.

John Mousinho has been a hit in the Fratton Park dugout so far, but there is still plenty of work to do before a return to the Championship can be seriously considered. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the League One disciplinary table, which is based on Fair play points. Teams are awarded a point for a yellow card, five for a straight red card and three for a second yellow that leads to a sending off. Take a look below to see where Pompey rank, and we will start with the best record.