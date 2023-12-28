League One fair play table: How Portsmouth compare to Peterborough, Derby County and rivals - gallery
A look at the League One disciplinary table to see where Portsmouth rank compared to their third tier rivals.
Portsmouth continue to lead League One, but how do they rank when it comes to their disciplinary record? Pompey are currently four points clear at the top of the third tier, maintaining a solid lead despite their Boxing Day defeat to Bristol Rovers.
John Mousinho has been a hit in the Fratton Park dugout so far, but there is still plenty of work to do before a return to the Championship can be seriously considered. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the League One disciplinary table, which is based on Fair play points. Teams are awarded a point for a yellow card, five for a straight red card and three for a second yellow that leads to a sending off. Take a look below to see where Pompey rank, and we will start with the best record.