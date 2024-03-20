Portsmouth are dominating League One this season, but how do they rank alongside their rivals when it comes to disciplinary matters? Pompey are finally closing in on a return to the Championship, needing just a handful of wins to move back into the second tier.

John Mousinho's men have been head and shoulders the best team in the league up to this point, but where do they rank in the fair play table? With the help of Transfermarkt, we have put together the latest fair play table to see where Pompey rank. Teams get one point for a yellow card, three points for a second yellow card and five points for a red.