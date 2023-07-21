That was the question asked by the official League One Twitter account (@SkyBetLeagueOne) sparking debate among fans of the division’s sides.

There was, however, a clear preferred choice among those forwarding their options - here’s a selection of those views.

Pompey, signing ex Lincoln players!! 4 now I think in their squad??

@impsteaderz

Gotta be pompey really but Burton very close second

@kenziemoore01

Portsmouth. They’ve completely turned around the vibe at the club, especially from last season. Derby and Peterborough are close contenders too

The likes of (L-R) Sam Smith, Kusini Yengi, Sonny Bradley and Alfie May have been on the move this summer, but which League One club has carried out the best transfer business?

@RUFCWill

Pompey and Charlton, both have made some cracking signings, can see them both being up the top end of the League

@andy_morgan27

Charlton in my opinion.

Portsmouth look like they’re rehauling & panic buying & I don’t think it would work for them inside 1 season.

Top 3:

Bolton

Derby

Barnsley

My club (Bolton) are leaving it late though at making additions therefore hopes are slowly fading of top 3

@JODonnell_98

Looking from outside definitely Pompey - backing them to win the title.

@Adrianswift10

Burton have signed well

@Edbaile98457213

There have been some super signings for clubs so far, Burton will be a dark horse this season, great manager, some quality added, Pompey also added to an already competitive team. My team Derby, I think pound for pound has had the best so far, but it still needs more work. Could also be a great case for Charlton

@KevinSquires74

Portsmouth based on player quality, but based on player quality to club size, Burton

@o_dcfc

It's not about quantity it's about quality I would say Oxford.

@brianlockyer1

Everyone is saying their own club. honestly I'd probably say Portsmouth, Derby also. but I'm a Port Vale fan and I think we've made some solid signings over the summer so far.