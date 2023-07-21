News you can trust since 1877
League One followers have say on best transfer window business as Portsmouth, Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers & Co’s work assessed

The transfer window has been over for just over five weeks - and it’s been a frenetic period of business for Pompey with 11 signings now over the line. But who has carried out the best recruitment to date?
By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 16:16 BST

That was the question asked by the official League One Twitter account (@SkyBetLeagueOne) sparking debate among fans of the division’s sides.

There was, however, a clear preferred choice among those forwarding their options - here’s a selection of those views.

Pompey, signing ex Lincoln players!! 4 now I think in their squad??

@impsteaderz

Gotta be pompey really but Burton very close second

@kenziemoore01

Portsmouth. They’ve completely turned around the vibe at the club, especially from last season. Derby and Peterborough are close contenders too

The likes of (L-R) Sam Smith, Kusini Yengi, Sonny Bradley and Alfie May have been on the move this summer, but which League One club has carried out the best transfer business?The likes of (L-R) Sam Smith, Kusini Yengi, Sonny Bradley and Alfie May have been on the move this summer, but which League One club has carried out the best transfer business?
The likes of (L-R) Sam Smith, Kusini Yengi, Sonny Bradley and Alfie May have been on the move this summer, but which League One club has carried out the best transfer business?

@RUFCWill

Pompey and Charlton, both have made some cracking signings, can see them both being up the top end of the League

@andy_morgan27

Charlton in my opinion.

Portsmouth look like they’re rehauling & panic buying & I don’t think it would work for them inside 1 season.

Top 3:

Bolton

Derby

Barnsley

My club (Bolton) are leaving it late though at making additions therefore hopes are slowly fading of top 3

@JODonnell_98

Looking from outside definitely Pompey - backing them to win the title.

@Adrianswift10

Burton have signed well

@Edbaile98457213

There have been some super signings for clubs so far, Burton will be a dark horse this season, great manager, some quality added, Pompey also added to an already competitive team. My team Derby, I think pound for pound has had the best so far, but it still needs more work. Could also be a great case for Charlton

@KevinSquires74

Portsmouth based on player quality, but based on player quality to club size, Burton

@o_dcfc

It's not about quantity it's about quality I would say Oxford.

@brianlockyer1

Everyone is saying their own club. honestly I'd probably say Portsmouth, Derby also. but I'm a Port Vale fan and I think we've made some solid signings over the summer so far.

@sherrattjacob

