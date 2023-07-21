League One followers have say on best transfer window business as Portsmouth, Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers & Co’s work assessed
That was the question asked by the official League One Twitter account (@SkyBetLeagueOne) sparking debate among fans of the division’s sides.
There was, however, a clear preferred choice among those forwarding their options - here’s a selection of those views.
Pompey, signing ex Lincoln players!! 4 now I think in their squad??
@impsteaderz
Gotta be pompey really but Burton very close second
@kenziemoore01
Portsmouth. They’ve completely turned around the vibe at the club, especially from last season. Derby and Peterborough are close contenders too
@RUFCWill
Pompey and Charlton, both have made some cracking signings, can see them both being up the top end of the League
@andy_morgan27
Charlton in my opinion.
Portsmouth look like they’re rehauling & panic buying & I don’t think it would work for them inside 1 season.
Top 3:
Bolton
Derby
Barnsley
My club (Bolton) are leaving it late though at making additions therefore hopes are slowly fading of top 3
@JODonnell_98
Looking from outside definitely Pompey - backing them to win the title.
@Adrianswift10
Burton have signed well
@Edbaile98457213
There have been some super signings for clubs so far, Burton will be a dark horse this season, great manager, some quality added, Pompey also added to an already competitive team. My team Derby, I think pound for pound has had the best so far, but it still needs more work. Could also be a great case for Charlton
@KevinSquires74
Portsmouth based on player quality, but based on player quality to club size, Burton
@o_dcfc
It's not about quantity it's about quality I would say Oxford.
@brianlockyer1
Everyone is saying their own club. honestly I'd probably say Portsmouth, Derby also. but I'm a Port Vale fan and I think we've made some solid signings over the summer so far.
@sherrattjacob