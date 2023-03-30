League One footballer who featured against Portsmouth last month charged with rape and sexual assault

As a result, the League One side have terminated the Sunderland winger’s loan spell at Sincil Bank with immediate effect.

The Championship Black Cats have also suspended the 23-year-old, after being notified of the charges which stem from an investigation launched last May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diamond, who featured for Lincoln in their goalless draw against Pompey last month is from Washington, Tyne and Wear.

Jack Diamond's loan move to Lincoln has been terminated with immediate effect Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Northumbria Police said: ‘In May last year, we received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted inside an address in the Washington area.

‘An investigation was immediately launched and a man was subsequently arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Jack Diamond, 23, of Fatfield, Washington, has now been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault and is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in May.’

A Sunderland spokesperson said: ‘Sunderland AFC has been notified that criminal charges have been brought against Jack Diamond by the Crown Prosecution Service.

‘The player has been suspended with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the judicial process, and his loan agreement at Lincoln City Football Club has also been terminated.

‘As this matter is subject to a legal process, the club will not be making any further statement at this time.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diamond had featured 38 times for Lincoln this season, scoring eight goals.