Pompey stand on the brink of securing promotion back to the Championship after already hitting the 90-point mark with four games remaining. The Blues have the chance to go beyond the 100-point mark and could even seal both promotion and the League One title with a win at Bolton on Saturday.

But as John Mousinho’s men prepare to finish the job, how does their form over the past 10 games compared to their rivals - including this weekend’s opponents, Bolton? We have put together a League One form table to find out who has performed the best - and worst. Take a look below to see where Pompey rank.