Portsmouth remain in control of their own fate as we head towards the final weeks of the League One season. Pompey are top of the league and five points clear of their nearest challenger with a game in hand.

More importantly, John Mousinho's men have a nine-point advantage over third placed Bolton having played the same number of games, and just a handful of wins will get them back to the Championship. In the meantime, we have rounded up the dirtiest teams in League One based on the total number of fouls each team has committed so far. Take a look below to see where Pompey rank.