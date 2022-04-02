We’ve picked out the main headlines that have recently caught our eye.

Charlton boss provides update on former Pompey man

Johnnie Jackson has revealed Charlton 'won't see the best’ of former Pompey man Jayden Stockley until next season as he continues his recovery from injury.

The 28-year-old spent three months on the sidelines due to back problems in December, which saw him miss 10 games.

After returning from the bench for the Addicks’ 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on February 26, the striker has since completed 90 minutes in the Reds’ last five games, scoring twice.

But boss Jackson believes it won’t be until next season before Charlton see his best form.

He told the South London Press: ‘It hurt him (Jayden) being out, missing those games and seeing us struggling. He wanted to be a part of helping out as soon as possible.

‘I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Jayden yet. You probably won’t see the best of him until next season. But he is a massive player for us, even when he is not completely 100 per cent’.

The former Pompey man has made 31 appearances, scoring 16 times, for Jackson’s side this term after he snubbed the Blues for the Addicks last summer.

Wigan fend off competition for striker

Promotion hopefuls Wigan are believed to have captured the signing of young forward Josh Stones.

The 18-year-old has so far scored once in 15 outings for National League side Guiseley after signing his first professional contract last October.

The youngster has been a key member of England under-18s since his first call-up last December, attracting interest from a host of sides.

Stones had impressed during a brief training stint with the Latics in March and boss Leam Richardson appears to have fended off strong competition from Rangers and Sunderland for the forward.

Scottish outfit enter race for League One star striker

Scottish Premiership side Motherwell have joined the race for Cheltenham front man Alfie May.

The striker has been in electric form for Michael Duff’s side this term, scoring 23 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions to date.

However, a large sum will be required to tempt May away from the Johnny Rocks Stadium after he penned a fresh two-year-and-a-half year deal following interest from San Diego Loyal in January.

