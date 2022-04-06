We take a look at the main headlines that have caught our eye in the past 24 hours.

Manchester United duo train at Ipswich

Manchester United youngsters Charlie Savage and Will Fish have been training with Ipswich.

Reports by the East Anglian Daily Times revealed the Red Devils pair have spent a period of time with ex-United coach Kieran McKenna at Portman Road, in order to gain experience.

Savage, son of former Blackburn and Leicester star Robbie, has made one appearance for United this term coming on from the bench in the Reds’ 1-1 draw to Young Boys in the Champions League, and has also featured 26 times for the youth side this season.

Fish spent the start of the current term on loan at Stockport before returning to United in January.

Like Savage, the 19-year-old central defender has flourished at youth level, featuring nine times this season in both the Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League.

The youngsters are the latest United members to be looked at by McKenna, who raided his old club when he appointed analyst Sam Williams to a leading role in the Blues’ recruitment and scouting of players.

Spurs in talks with League One clubs for youngsters loan

Spurs are reportedly in talks with a number of League One clubs for youngster Malachi Fagan-Walcott.

The 20-year-old has amassed 61 appearances for Spurs at youth level, while also making one outing from the bench in the Champions League in the 2019-20 season.

The centre-back spent two months on loan at the start of 2021 with Dundee United, but failed to develop, featuring just twice in that period.

With Pompey keen on a right-footed central defender, Football Insider claim that the London club are in negotiations with a number third-tier clubs for a possible loan move.

Wigan handed blow in promotion quest

League leaders Wigan have been handed a defensive blow after central defender Curtis Tilt was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The 30-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in the Latics’ 1-1 draw at Bolton last weekend.

Speaking to Wigan Today, boss Leam Richardson delivered the crushing news, saying: ‘What we first thought might only be weeks will now be months.

‘He’s had an operation and it’s gone well, and hopefully he’ll be back with us for the start of next season.’

The centre back made the switch to the DW Stadium on a permanent basis in January after spending the previous 18-months on loan with the Latics from Rotherham.

Since his full-time move in January, Tilt has featured 12 times, helping Richardson’s side climb to the League One summit.