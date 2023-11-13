Portsmouth are still the team to beat in League One , sitting top of the table and one point ahead of Oxford United in second, but how does their home record compare to their third tier rivals?

Pompey drew with Charlton Athletic last time out at Fratton Park, but they have still managed to be strong at home throughout this season. That got us thinking about the League One home table, and here we have rounded up the number of points each of the third tier teams have picked up at their home ground so far this season. Take a look below to see where Pompey rank.