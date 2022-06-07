Here are the latest headlines from across League One.

Blackpool approach Cheltenham boss

Championship outfit Blackpool have approached Cheltenham boss Michael Duff regarding the vacant manager’s role at Bloomfield Road.

Reports suggest the Tangerines are poised to speak with the Robins head coach this week after Neil Critchley departed for Aston Villa at the start of June.

The Seasiders are the latest club to hold discussions with the 44-year-old after it was revealed that League One rivals Barnsley had held talks with Duff on Monday evening.

Following the news, the Gloucestershire outfit issued a statement revealing that their head coach had been allowed to speak with Blackpool and the Tykes.

It read: ‘It is common knowledge that Barnsley have requested permission to speak to Michael as part of their new manager recruitment process and we have now received an approach from a Championship club as well.

‘Michael has been given permission to speak to both clubs but we remain hopeful that he will stay to continue his work at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.’

Owls eye Hull swoop

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on a summer swoop for Hull City striker Malik Wilks.

The Sheffield Star revealed that the Owls are exploring the possibility of bringing the 23-year-old back into League One after a disappointing campaign.

The forward flourished in the third tier for the Tigers during the title-winning 2020-21 season, which saw him score 19 goals in 44 outings.

Yet, his form couldn’t be replicated in the Championship last term as he endured a tough spell in front of goal - netting three times in 20 league appearances.

The striker penned a 12-month extension at the MKM Stadium earlier this summer and also has interest from Middlesbrough and Birmingham, along with Wednesday.

Premier League trio keen on Barnsley ace

Newly-promoted Premier League sides Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are all keen on Barnsley ace Callum Styles.

The trio also join Ferencvaros in the pursuit of the Hungarian international after he was allowed to depart Oakwell this summer.

Speaking after Hungary’s win over England on Saturday, the 22-year-old admitted he was keen to leave the Tykes amid strong interest in his services.

He said: ‘Me and the club have spoke and we think it is the best time to move on.