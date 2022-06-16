Here’s the latest developments from the third tier…

Bolton lead race for Liverpool youngster

Bolton are leading the race for Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley,

MK Dons' Scott Twine could be on the move to Championship Hull Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

According respected journalist, Alan Nixon, Trotters boss Ian Evatt is keen on the Northern Ireland international – and a potential loan move to the League One outfit would go down well with the Reds.

Bolton are keen to strengthen in the right-back department and have turned to the 18-year-old as former loanee Marlon Fossey looks destined for a Championship move this summer.

Bradley has eight full caps for Northern Ireland and has made five first-team appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, a loan move to help develop his career is on the cards – with Evatt 'first in the queue' given his side’s close proximity to Anfield and his ability to hand the highly-rated youngster regular first-team football.

Tractor Boys in battle to sign left-back

Ipswich are reportedly in a three-way battle to land left-back Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill.

The 26-year-old is available on a free transfer after helping Dutch side Excelsior Rotterdam win promotion to the Eredivisie.

The former Arsenal youngster has an offer to stay with Holland but is keen to return to England.

Kieran McKenna is supposedly interested in taking the defender to Portman Road.

But if he is to be successful, he will have to see off competition from Burnley and Reading, who are also keen on Ormonde-Ottewill.

Ipswich hold firm over Simpson

Also at Portman Road, Ipswich are refusing to let want-away striker Tyreece Simpson join a promotion rival.

That’s according to Peterborough’s Barry Fry, claims talks with the Tractor Boys regarding the 20-year-old were short-lived.

‘He’s a young player who will only get better’ he told the Peterborough Telegraph.

‘I did have a conversation with Ipswich about him, but nothing came from it.

‘I got the impression they didn’t want to let him come to us as a potential rival for promotion.’

On Wednesday, Simpson posted a picture of himself training in a West Brom shirt.

Meanwhile, the Posh have been linked with a move for Leyton Orient midfielder Hector Kyprianou.

Dons in Hull talks as Twine exit nears

MK Dons have opened talks with Hull City over the sale of Scott Twine.

Hull Live report that a fee of £4m is being lined up to take the attacking midfielder to the Championship outfit, although stress that a deal is still some way off.

Indeed, there’s a concern that the Tigers’ interest might prompt other interested clubs to get involved.

Twine is in much demand this summer after scoring 20 goals and creating 13 for his MK Dons team-mates last season as they narrowly missed out on automatic promotion, before falling short in the play-offs.