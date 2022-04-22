League One latest: Boss warns players will face sacking over relegation jokes with Portsmouth rivals set to make call on highly-touted ex-West Brom, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City talent’s future

Boss issues player sacking warning

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey warned any players making light of his club’s plight will be sacked.

That comes after young players at the club were accused of joking about Rovers being relegated to League Two.

McSheffrey’s side can be officially condemned this weekend, and he has asked questions over players allegedly making comments about Doncaster’s perilous situation at a gym.

He told the Yorkshire Post: ‘I spoke to them one on one and asked what happened, what conversations took place. If any conversations of that type did take place, they’d have just been removed from the club immediately.

‘A few of the players mentioned were at the gym but not even in the vicinity where conversations were taking place.

‘One was there with a friend nothing to do with the club – I believe the friend is on holiday next week and that may have been what they were joking about. I asked them specifically whether the relegation word was used and about going out drinking etc and they said no.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey. Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com.

‘They’re believable young players so I have to trust them. If anything had come out or still does, those players would be removed. Bobby Faulkner is Doncaster through and through, those words wouldn’t come out of his mouth.

‘All I can do is remind the players they are representing the club whatever they do. ‘Wearing Doncaster Rovers kit, you’re always going to be judged.’

McKenna’s Harper decision

Ipswich are set to decide what lies ahead for promising midfielder Rekeem Harper.

Much was hoped of the 22-year-old after his summer arrival from West Brom, but he featured just twice for the Tractor Boys before joining Crewe on loan in January.

Talks are planned between the player and boss Kieran McKenna as Ipswich go to Gresty Road this weekend.

McKenna told TWTD.co.uk: ‘I’ve seen all of his games back and all of his clips, as have all the staff.

'We’ve been keeping a really close eye and (head of analysis) Charlie (Turnbull) and (assistant manager) Martyn (Pert) keep in contact with him on a regular basis to make sure that he’s doing OK.

'And he’s obviously picked up some minutes and some exposure, and probably got a better idea of the league and probably got a better idea of his own game and where he wants to keep developing.

'So hopefully that will have been beneficial for him and hopefully I’ll get a chance to speak to him a bit more personally on Saturday and next week as well.

'We’ll have a speak over the next week or so about his pathway and his progress and how I see it and I certainly want to get his thoughts on how he felt the games went at Crewe, and I’ll share my thoughts as well.

'I think that’s a conversation for me to have with Rakeem as it is with all of our players that are out on loan and make sure we’re planning the right next steps both for the player and the club.'

Boss’ title race Warning

Rotherham boss Paul Warne believes the League One promotion race is going to the wire.

The Millers have seen their charge for the Championship stall with two league wins from their past nine outings.

They face Oxford United at the New York Stadium this weekend, with a lot on the line for both clubs.

Warne told Rotherham’s official site: 'No one wants to win more than the players, I think everybody appreciates that the lads are trying to do everything.

'We encourage them in the team environment, in the meetings and we just want to tell them how great they are, because they are.

'I just keep trying to encourage them every day. They are human, they do feel pressure and go through difficult runs of form, we’ve just got to keep them believing.

'It’s a big week, obviously and time will tell whether it is the “biggest week” of my time as manager. Everything is magnified by the end of the season and you can see that a lot of teams are struggling to get the results they want.

'I just think possibly because of the position we were in the, the pressure might be greater. We’re still in a good position with three games left and we need to win at least two of them, so it is a big week.