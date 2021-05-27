League One latest: Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton snares defender from Portsmouth rivals as midfielder has parting message for Sunderland

Barton’s Buy

Accrington’s long-serving defender Mark Hughes has agreed to join Bristol Rovers.

The 34-year-old will leave the Crown Ground after 246 appearances across two spells to link up with Joey Barton in League Two.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hughes said: ‘Today I say goodbye to a brilliant football club. I want to thank the club for how they have welcomed both me and my family the past five years.

‘I would also thank the supporters for making me feel welcome from day one. The club will always have a place in my heart.

‘I have made some great memories at the club. None more so than winning the league in 2017/2018. A night I will truly never forget.

Max Power (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

‘This has been a really tough decision for me but I think the timing is right for a new challenge.

‘I wish the club massive success in the future. It couldn’t be in better hands with a great chairman, superb management staff and fantastic set of players.

‘I hope the fans enjoy the return to football after what has been an unusual year.’

Power outage

Accrington's Mark Hughes

Max Power has paid tribute to Sunderland after being released by Lee Johnson.

The 27-year-old is a free agent this summer with the midfielder sure to have plenty of suitors after his three-year stay at the Stadium of Light.

Power said: ‘A huge thanks to everyone at Sunderland AFC for the last three years.

‘To captain this club was a huge honour and privilege.

‘To the fans, thank you for your support, I understand how much this club means to you and I'm sorry we weren't able to achieve promotion in my time here.

‘I've loved my time here and met some great people.

‘I wish nothing but the best for the club moving forward and hope it's not too long until it's back where it belongs.’

Terriers Nic keeper

MK Dons keeper Lee Nicholls has agreed to join Huddersfield.

Nicholls has agreed a two-year deal with the Championship side with an option to extend that stay by an additional 12 months.

The 28-year-old made 167 appearances in five years at Stadium MK.

Huddersfield head of football operations, Leigh Bromby, said: ‘His challenge is to push Ryan Schofield for the starting shirt in training and to help drive the standard for our young goalkeepers.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.