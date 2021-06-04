Cook to be reunited with Evans at Ipswich

Paul Cook is poised to wrap up his second signing of the summer by landing Wigan midfielder Lee Evans.

That’s according to the East Anglian Daily Times, who report the out-of-contract Wales international is due to have a medical at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys completed the signing of Fleetwood forward Wes Burns for an undisclosed fee on Thursday evening, with the right-sided attacker penning a three-year deal.

It’s been claimed Town saw off competition from Coventry, Hull and Millwall to land Burns.

Now he could be quickly joined by 26-year-old Evans, who worked with Cook during his three years at the Latics.

This week it was revealed that ex-Blues boss Cook was looking at players from former clubs Wigan and Pompey – as well as players from new chief executive Mark Ashton’s ex-club Bristol City.

Former Wigan midfielder Lee Evans is set to be reunited with Paul Cook at Wigan. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Released winger surprised by Blackpool exit

Sullay Kaikai has admitted he wished he could have extended his stay at Championship-bound Blackpool.

The 25-year-old has been released by the Seasiders in a move that has taken many Tangerines fans by surprise.

Kaikai scored 13 goals in 68 appearances for Blackpool following his move from Dutch side NAC Breda in 2019.

He joins Huddersfield-bound Ollie Turton, Liam Feeney, Alex Fotjicek, Jack Sims and Adi Yussuf in leaving the Bloomfield Road side.

‘Sad to say I'm leaving Blackpool FC,’ he wrote on Twitter.

‘Thank you to the owner for the opportunity and the club/fans for the great support I've received from the day I signed.

‘Earning promotion with this great club was the perfect way to sign off after two seasons. The fans deserve to see the club back in the Championship.

‘I've enjoyed my time here and wish it could have been longer. I wish the club the very best in the future.’

Ex-Pompey loanee set for Preston exit as League One clubs circulate

Former Pompey loanee Jayden Stockley is closing in on a Preston North End exit, with teams from the top half of League One reportedly circulating.

The Lancashire Post claims that several clubs from the third tier have already made enquiries about the striker – although the Lilywhites are still waiting to receive firm bids.

Stockley, who scored two goals in 12 Blues appearances during the 2015-16 season, spent a successful loan spell at Charlton last term.

He netted eight goals during his short stint at the Valley over the second half of the season.

It’s claimed the 27-year-old favours a return move to the Addicks but will weigh up his options.