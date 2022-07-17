Here are the latest headlines

Derby in shock move

Derby are eyeing an ambitious swoop for Rangers star Kemar Roofe.

Reports claim the Rams are keen to add the 29-year-old to their ranks this summer as they weigh up a loan deal to secure his services.

The striker has been hampered by injury during his two-year stay at Ibrox, which has seen him sit behind Alfredo Morelos in the Gers’ attacking options.

Nonetheless, Roofe has netted 34 times in 72 outings for the Scottish outfit and played a key role in both their 2020-21 SPFL title-winning campaign and their success in the Europa League last term.

The former Leeds man could go in the opposite direction to former Derby captain Tom Lawrence, who arrived at Ibrox from Pride Park earlier this summer.

Should the Rams secure a deal, the striker would become their 12th signing of the window, after Korey Smith joined on a free transfer on Saturday.

Charlton reject bids

Charlton have rejected bids for striker Josh Davison, according to reports.

Sources suggest that the Addicks are open to selling the 22-year-old this summer and are keen to cash in on the forward, who has a year left on his current deal.

The former Forest Green man has been reunited with former Swindon coach Ben Garner at The Valley after a successful spell on loan with the Robins last term.

Davison spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign with Town, where he scored nine goals in 21 outings.

But it appears a move away is likely this summer despite impressing under the new Charlton boss at the City Ground.

Luton hijack deal

Luton have hijacked Forest Green’s deal to sign Cavalry FC hot-shot Aribim Pepple.

It is believed the Hatters have agreed a fee to secure the striker's services, despite Rovers being in advanced talks with the 19-year-old.

Reports claim the Gloucestershire outfit had previously arranged an option with the Kettering-born forward in April.

Pepple has been in scintillating form in the Canadian Premier League for the Cavs - scoring six goals in seven appearances this season,