Luton’s Rams raid

Derby County have been dealt another blow with midfielder Louis Watson set to join Luton.

The 21-year-old is on his way to the Championship, according to reports, as the beleaguered outfit remain in administration.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watson has picked up 15 first-team appearances at Pride Park and is seen as one of the club’s bright, emerging talents after a 2020-21 breakthrough.

But, according to Football Insider, Nathan Jones is about to swoop and take the youngster to Kenilworth Road.

Tyke’s on his bike

Barnsley midfielder Romal Palmer is set for a move to Turkey.

Derby's Louie Watson. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old becomes a free agent at Oakwell this summer and has been offered a new deal, after his side’s relegation to League One.

But the man who made 77 appearances after joining from Manchester City’s academy in 2016o has yet to return to training with the Tykes.

Now it looks like Turkish outfit Goztepe SK will be his destination as new Tykes boss Michael Duff looks to put a competitive squad together to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Ipswich duo drop down

Ipswich Town youngsters Brett McGavin and Dylan Crowe are on their way to the National League after their summer exits from Portman Road.

The pair have been picked up by Torquay United after being released by the Tractor Boys at the end of the season.