It’s a natural reaction given the competitive nature of football – and it seems the Blues aren’t the only ones with that mentality.

Here's the latest transfer news, with Ipswich and Derby, yet again, expected to step up their search for new arrivals.

Derby set to sign released Aston Villa midfielder

Derby are apparently closing in on the signing of Conor Hourihane.

According to Football Insider, the 31-year-old Republic of Ireland international is currently undergoing a medical with the Rams ahead of signing on a free transfer.

The midfielder will join Liam Rosenior’s side after his contract at Aston Villa expired at the end of last month.

Derby have reportedly beaten off competition from Championship clubs, including West Brom, to land the experienced campaigner, who has spent the past 18 months on loan at Swansea and Sheffield United respectively.

Derby are reportedly closing in on Conor Hourihane Picture: Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images

The League One new boys have been busy rebuilding their squad in recent days following David Clowes’ takeover of the club.

Since last Friday, they have signed Tom Barkhuizen, Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on two-year contracts.

Ipswich bid £1m for Leeds youngster

Ipswich have bid £1m for Leeds United left-back Leif Davis, according to reports.

Well-informed website twtd.co.uk claim Kieran McKenna has turned his attentions to the 22-year-old with an offer which the Premier League side will find hard to turn down.

The Tractor Boys’ £1m bid apparently also includes add-ons.

Davis, who was linked with a move to Pompey in 2020, has made 14 appearances for Leeds after moving to Elland Road from Morecambe in 2018.

Last summer he joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan but returned earlier because of an injury.

He featured 15 times for the Cherries – 12 of which came in the Championship as Scott Parker’s side won promotion back to the Premier League.

Ipswich’s apparent interest in the player comes after they recently signed Morecambe left-back Greg Leigh.