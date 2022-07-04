Here are the latest headlines.

Derby continue surge

Derby have approached ex-Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick, according to reports.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rams are believed to be seriously considering a move as they continue their summer revamp.

The 34-year-old was released by the Blades at the end of last term after four years at Bramall Lane - scoring 30 goals in 136 outings.

McGoldrick’s most prolific spell came during a five-year stay at Ipswich, where he netted 45 times in 159 appearances for the Tractor Boys.

Following the lifting of Derby’s transfer embargo, Liam Rosenior has been busy recruiting new faces, including ex-Sheffield Wednesday duo Joe Wildersmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, as well as former Preston striker Tom Barkhuizen.

David McGoldrick has been approached by Derby.

Jack Stretton remains the only centre-forward at Pride Park as the Rams returned to training last week.

Potential ins and outs at Ipswich

QPR striker Macauley Bonne has admitted he has ‘unfinished business’ with Ipswich following a successful season-long loan.

The 26-year-old spent last term with the Tractor Boys - scoring 12 goals goals in 46 outings.

The Hoops forward has revealed he would be open to a return to his birthplace but is unsure when a move could take place.

Speaking to TWTD, Bonne said: I feel I have got so much unfinished business with Ipswich Town.

‘It could happen this summer, it could happen in January, it could happen next summer when I become a free agent.

‘I don’t think I have given QPR a good crack yet. It might still work there for me yet. There’s definitely a buzz about the place right now with Michael Beale.

‘I guess I’m in no-man’s land right now. I’ve just got to be patient and see what happens.’

Talking of strikers, the Tractor Boys have increased their asking price for in-demand striker Tyreece Simpson.

It is believed the Blues have increased their valuation in the 20-year-old to £600,000, after he told the club he wanted to move elsewhere.

Following an impressive loan spell at Swindon over the first half of last term, the 20-year-old has since been linked with Peterborough, Luton, Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield.

Reports claim a number of those clubs have had bids turned down after they failed to meet Town’s asking price.

Simpson had a one-year option triggered by Ipswich earlier in the summer in order to guarantee a fee for the youngster.

Robinson’s transfer admission

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has revealed he’s closing in on his second signing of the summer.

Defender Ciaron Brown remains the U’s’ only signing of the window, after he moved to the Kassam Stadium on a permanent deal following a successful loan last term.

But talks with one transfer target appear to have progressed, with Robinson claiming they’ve had a bid accepted for an unnamed player.

He told Oxford Mail: ‘I’ve had a bid accepted for the player, so we’re happy with that.

‘We’ve got to wait for him to get one or two things sorted, I think we’ve agreed personal terms.