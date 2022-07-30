Here are the latest headlines.

Blackburn swoop for Szmodics

Blackburn are in advanced talks with Peterborough ace Sammie Szmodics over a switch this summer.

Football Insider claim Rovers have agreed a £2.5m fee with the Posh as they look to bolster their attacking force.

The 26-year-old is due to have an imminent medical ahead of a proposed move, which would see him become Jon Dahl Tomasson’s third signing of the window.

The attacking midfielder had previously been linked with a switch to Pompey and Sunderland in 2020 before the former Bristol City man made his loan permanent at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Szmodics spent the second half of the 2019-20 campaign on loan with United before going on to score 23 goals in 85 outings for the Posh.

The versatile attacking threat has two years remaining on his current deal with Grant McCann’s side but now a move away appears imminent.

Derby prospect make German switch

Derby youngster Lee Buchanan has completed his switch to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

The 21-year-old had his move confirmed after the German side agreed a training compensation package with the Rams under FIFA’s regulations.

The full-back came through the ranks at Pride Park and went on to make 73 outings following his debut in 2019.

Buchanan becomes the latest name to leave Liam Rosenior’s side this summer after defender Krystian Bielik completed a season-long loan move to Birmingham on Friday.

Traillist makes U’s move permanent

Oxford United have completed a deal for former Coventry favourite Jodi Jones.

The winger penned a one-year deal with an option of a further 12 months at the Kassam Stadium after he was released by the Sky Blues at the start of the summer.

The 24-year-old spent most of pre-season on trial with Karl Robinson’s side, which also saw him net against Eastleigh in a friendly.

Jones spent six years at the Coventry Building Society Arena but was severely hampered by injuries, limiting him to just 91 outings in all competitions.

Having completed his move, the winger admits he’s pleased to finally get the deal over the line ahead of the new campaign.

He told Oxford Mail: ‘I’ve been here for quite a while, but I’m delighted to finally get it over the line.

‘I knew it was going to be tough going out there by myself, because I was at Coventry for a very long time and it was a new environment.