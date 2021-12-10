And he admitted the ruthless nature of the ex-Pompey boss’ departure is something the Tractor Boys’ under-performing players needed to be wary off as well.

Cook was sacked by the Portman Road side’s owners, Gamechanger 20, on Saturday evening after a goalless draw against League Two Barrow in the FA Cup.

It brought his nine-month tenure at the big-spending League One outfit to an abrupt end, with Town’s current 11th-place position in the table clearly not good enough.

Chaplin, who scored in Ipswich’s 4-0 mauling of Pompey on his Fratton Park return in October, said he was ‘gutted’ to lean of Cook’s departure.

The duo had also worked together at the Blues.

But the 24-year-old said the decision proved the demand for success at Portman Road waits on no-one.

Chaplin said: ‘I was gutted when I found out he (Cook) had left, the same as everyone else.

Paul Cook oversaw Ipswich's 4-0 win against Pompey back in October.

‘It was a surprise at the time but it just outlines the ambition and the way the club is going, not waiting for anyone and they want success now.

‘As a player that’s exciting, but at the same time it also means that if you’re not doing your job as a player, if you’re not bringing enough to the table, you need to sort of have a look at yourself and try to carry on, otherwise you won’t be at the club for that long.

‘It’s exciting as a player when you are part of an ambitious project – it’s a big thing for your career – and I don’t think there are a lot of players who get the opportunity we have, to play at a club like this, with massive ambition, in their careers.’

Former Norwich and Preston boss Alex Neil is the latest to be linked with the vacant manager’s job, while the likes of Frank Lampard and Tony Mowbray have also been mentioned.

Former Pompey favourite Conor Chaplin

But whoever is appointed, Chaplin said he and his team-mates need to up their games – and fast.

He added: ‘The form hasn’t been good enough and that’s completely the responsibility of the players. Every single one of us accepts that and owns up to that.

‘There’s been a lot said, an awful lot said, in terms of that and especially with the gaffer losing his job as well.

‘It’s not really a time to keep talking and talking about it. We need to start showing it on the pitch and that’s something that everyone will be pushing to do.

‘As I’ve said, none of us are feeling sorry for ourselves or looking anywhere else other than inside the dressing room. We need to come up with the answers and fast.’

Ipswich are next in action when they travel to Wigan tomorrow.