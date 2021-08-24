Our sister paper, The Star, claims boss Darren Moore is keen to offer Nathaniel Mendez-Laing a route back into football following the forward’s Middlesbrough release at the end of last season.

The much-travelled 29-year-old has been without a club ever since, but could be set to add a 10th club to his CV if a deal can be struck.

It’s believed the Owls’ decision to sell another ex-Blues player, Andre Green, to Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava could facilitate any potential move.

Mendez-Laing made eight appearances for Pompey while on loan from Peterborough during the 2012-13 season.

Since then, he’s played for Shrewsbury, Cambridge United, Rochdale and Cardiff, where he scored 13 league goals in 85 appearances.

But it was during his time at the Bluebirds that the Birmingham-born player a served a three-month ban for cocaine use.

That then led to the Championship club sacking Mendez-Laing last September for what they called an ‘alleged breach of contract'.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing made eight appearances for Pompey. Picture: Allan Hutchings (123772-030)

Former manager Neil Warnock offered the attacker a Middlesbrough lifeline in the last January transfer window by offering him a deal until the end of the season.

But after nine appearances and one goal the decision was taken not to extend his time at the Riverside.

Sheffield Wednesday have already recruited 13 players this summer.

They currently sit top of the League One table on goal difference ahead of both Wycombe and the Blues.

Elsewhere in the division, Accrington owner Andy Holt has rubbished reports that Bristol City are in dialogue with Dion Charles over a move.

Sky Sports News claim the Robins City are ‘in talks’ with the 25-year-old Northern Ireland international.

They also report that Nottingham Forest and Barnsley are also interested in the forward.