Wollacott signing puts MacGillivray’s Charlton future in doubt

Former Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray’s Charlton future is in doubt after the Addicks announced the signing of Swindon’s Joe Wollacott.

Wollacott has moved to The Valley on a free transfer after running down in contract at the Robins.

Former Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

He has signed a three-year deal with the club and reunites with his former boss at the County Ground, Ben Garner, who was recently named Charlton manager.

The Ghana international arrives after being named in the 2021-22 League Two team of the season.

It’s been reported that the Addicks will now be open to offers for MacGillivray, who was first choice last season following his summer move from Pompey.

The former News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season featured 43 times in the league last season, keeping 16 clean sheets.

MacGillivray played 135 times for the Blues over three seasons and was allowed to leave in 2021 by Danny Cowley.

Posh boss bigs up loanee keepers as Cornell prepares to join Preston

Released Peterborough keeper David Cornell is on the brink of a move to Championship Preston.

The 31-year-old is set to move to Deepdale on a free transfer and challenge fellow Lilywhites new arrival, Freddie Woodman, for the No1 jersey.

He makes the move after just one season at London Road, where he made 32 appearances in all competitions.

Cornell has already been replaced by Posh boss Grant McCann, who last week signed youngsters Harvey Cartwright and Lucas Bergstrom on season-long loans from Hull City and Chelsea respectively.

He has since called both keepers two of the best up-and-coming keepers in the EFL.

McCann told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘Although they are young, when you see them play, they play above their years, they talk, they communicate, both of them are a very good size.

‘They are both internationals and we feel we have two of the most up-and-coming goalkeepers in the EFL at our club and we’re delighted with that.

‘Both of them will push each other every single day.’

Former Owl wanted by Addicks

Former Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Chey Dunkley is being tracked by Charlton.

According to Football League World, Addicks boss Ben Garner is keen to make the 30-year-old his fourth signing since taking over at The Valley.

Charlton have already signed centre-half Eoghan O'Connell, full-back Mandela Egbo and keeper Joe Wollacott.

Dunkley is available on a free transfer, with his Owls contract set to expire at the end of the month.