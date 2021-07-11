However, a couple of former Fratton Park players have also been making the headlines over the weekend – with one interesting rivals Sheffield Wednesday and the other bigging up his new boss following a surprise move.

Here’s a few League One stories that have caught our eye today...

Former Pompey midfielder wanted by Owls

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on former Pompey midfielder George Byers – with Swansea reportedly happy for the Scot to leave the Liberty Stadium on a permanent deal, according to the Sun on Sunday.

Owls boss Darren Moore wants to add to the arrivals of Olamide Shodipo, David Agbontohoma and Dennis Adeniran and has identified the 25-year-old as a player to boost his Hillsborough squad.

With Wednesday operating under tough transfer restrictions, Byers’ wages might prove a stumbling block.

But it has been suggested that Swansea could waive a transfer fee in a bid to move the attacking midfielder on.

Swansea midfielder George Byers endured a difficult loan spell at Pompey last season

Byers arrived at Fratton Park in January with the hope of steering the Blues to the play-offs.

However, his time on the south coast proved a disappointing one, with the player unable to nail down a place in the team – and Pompey finishing outside the top six.

Fourteen appearances were made – but 10 of those came from the bench.

Moore has also been linked with an ambitious move for Burnley’s Northern Ireland international keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The Clarets’ interest in free-agent Wayne Hennessey could free up a possible move.

Hiwula excited to work under Wellens at Donny

Former Pompey forward Jordy Hiwula said the opportunity to play under Richie Wellens was a 'big factor' in him joining Doncaster Rovers.

The 26-year-old is Donny’s sixth summer signing and follows Ben Close in making the move to the Keepmoat.

Hiwula made just 15 appearances for the Blues last season as he found game time at Fratton Park hard to come by.

However, he did start the re-arranged Papa John’s Trophy final defeat against Salford – with Wellens the successful opposition manager that day.

Now together at Rovers, Hiwula admitted his new boss’ vision for the club and reputation was a key factor in his switch.

He said: ‘I’m really excited to be here.

‘The way the manager wants to play was a big factor and he’s done really well at other clubs he’s been at so I’m looking forward to working under him.

‘Hopefully, I’ll bring some energy and pace in the front line and goals, too.’

Meanwhile, Donny are also running their eye over former Liverpool, Rangers and England defender Jon Flanagan.

Accordng to the Doncaster Free Press, the 28-year-old is currently on trial at the Keepmoat following his departure from Belgian side Sporting Charleroi at the end of last season.

Flanagan was one of eight triallists who featured for Donny in their 4-0 win over non-league side Rossington Main on Saturday

Sunderland in three-way battle for released Rangers defender

Sunderland are in a battle with Championship duo Stoke City and Watford for former Rangers teenager Harris O’Connor.

That’s according to the Daily Record, who claim the defender has already had a trial with Michael O’Neill’s Potters.

Last week Black Cats boss Lee Johnson completed the permanent signing of free-agent Alex Pritchard on a two-year deal following his Huddersfield release.

Ipswich and Oxford keen on Dundee defender

Ipswich and Oxford are going head-to-head in the battle to land Dundee United left-back Jamie Robson.

That’s according to the Sun on Sunday – but the Oxford Mail are reporting that manager Karl Robinson is currently holding talks with another left-back, with those discussions believed to be ‘progressing well’.

Robson played a key role in United’s promotion from the Scottish Championship last year and adapted well to life back in the Premiership.