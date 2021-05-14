League One latest: Former Portsmouth striker and prolific marksman up for sale as Celtic and Rangers miss out on one of division's hottest properties

Akinde’s available

Former Pompey striker John Akinde has been slapped on the transfer list by GIllingham.

The powerful former Blues hitman has been told he can leave Priestfield after the Gills announced their retained list.

The 31-year-old has shown himself to be one of the most dangerous strikers in lower-league football in recent years, despite having a torrid time at Fratton Park across 11 appearances in 2013.

Akinde scored 17 goals under Danny Cowley at Lincoln in the 2018-19 season and was a prolific finisher for Barnet, scoring 32, 26 and 24 goals in consecutive seasons for the Bees.

Steve Evans has put the front man up for sale, however, but has handed a new deal to former Pompey midfielder Stuart O’Keefe.

Connor Ogilvie, who has been linked with Pompey in the past, has turned down a new deal and will leave the Gills - as has dangerous front man Jordan Graham.

John Akinde (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

MK starlet’s move to Belgium a Don deal

One of League One’s most sought after players will link up with Christian Burgess next season.

MK Dons wing-back Matthew Sorinola will move to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after their promotion to their country’s top flight

Sorinola is seen as one of the most exciting talents in the EFL with the likes of Celtic and Rangers among those courting his signature.

But it’s Union who have won the race to land the 20-year-old, with his former club due training compensation with his existing deal expiring this summer.

Donny get their man

Richie Wellens has agreed to become the new Doncaster manager, according to reports.

The man sacked by Salford City in March after beating Pompey in the EFL Trophy is set to be appointed at the Keepmoat Stadium, according to Football Insider.

Andy Butler has been interim manager at Donny after Darren Moore joined Sheffield Wednesday at the start of March.

Ex-Blues on move

Former Pompey players Kyle Bennett and Tom Davies have been released by Bristol Rovers following their relegation from League One.

And highly-touted Luke Leahy will depart the Memorial Ground after rejecting a new deal.

Leahy bagged an outstanding 10 goals from the left-back position in a team which finished rock-bottom of the division, and is sure to have plenty of suitors.