Ipswich target former Premier League legend

Ipswich Town have approached ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to become their new boss.

This comes after Paul Cook was sacked on Saturday night – leaving the Tractor Boys mid-table in League One.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43-year-old was close to joining arch rivals Norwic, but pulled out of the running at the last eleventh hour.

An Ipswich source told Football Insider that Lampard is the number one target to replace Cook.

The ambitious owners have approached the former Derby manager as they move to ascertain his interest in the post.

Football Insider also suggest former Chelsea defender John Terry is in conversation for the job as he eyes the third-tier side as the perfect opportunity to kick-start his managerial career.

Ipswich have made Frank Lampard their number one target for the vacant managerial job. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Terry has no management experience, but left Aston Villa in the summer following a three-year spell as assistant to Dean Smith.

All Change at Plymouth

Ryan Lowe left highflying Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday after a two-and-a-half year stay to join Championship side Preston North End.

In a statement the club said that Lowe made it clear of his desire to move on.

He leaves Argyle sitting fourth in League One following a surprise start to the campaign, but he departs the Greens without a win in their past three league games.

The Devon side were quick to name a replacement, with Lowe’s former assistant Steven Schumacher stepping up to take charge.

Schumacher’s first game as manager is a tough clash against play-off rivals MK Dons tonight.

Motherwell defender on radar of League One side

The Daily Record are reporting that Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie is on the radar of a League One side.

The 28-year-old centre back has impressed so far this season and has been vital for Graeme Alexander's side, who sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership.

Lamie is out of contract in the summer and Motherwell risk losing one of their prized assets for nothing, meaning a January deal may be likely.

He has spent his whole career in Scotland, with spells at Airdrieonians and Livingstone, before switching to the Steelmen in 2020.

An unnamed League One side are reportedly in talks with the defender, with a January move on the cards.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron