League One latest: Ipswich Town face battle for £10m striker as Portsmouth rivals vie for Everton midfielder

Rhodes return

Huddersfield have moved to the front of the queue for Jordan Rhodes as they battle Ipswich for the former £10m striker’s signature, according to reports.

Sheffield Wednesday look likely to sell the man they signed from Middlesbrough in 2017 after being condemned to relegation from the Championship.

And, according to Yorkshire Live, it’s the Terriers who are leading the way for Rhodes’ signature, paving the way for a return to the club he smashed in 87 goals as he made his name as a striker before joining Blackburn in 2012.

Connolly chase

Everton’s Callum Connolly is being targeted by Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town and Fleetwood this summer.

The midfielder spent the season on loan with the Cod Army where he made 40 appearances and bagged two goals.

Connolly made his first-team breakthrough at Goodison Park five years ago, but has not gained any further senior experience there and has instead been out on a series of loan deals.

Now, Simon Grayson is keen on taking the 23-year-old to the Highbury Stadium on a permanent deal.

But he is said to face competition from Ipswich with Cook undertaking a massive summer overhaul at Portman Road after succeeding Paul Lambert as manager.

Cook will be backed with a transfer warchest to undertake his rebuild after the club’s takeover by Gamechanger 20 last month.

Post want dosh for quartet

Peterborough have transfer listed four players and released six more as their preparations for the Championship continued.

Former Pompey targets Mo Eisa and Ryan Broom are among the players deemed surplus to requirement at London Road.

Keeper Dan Gyollai and midfielder Serhat Tasdemir are the other Posh contracted players who have been told they can leave.

Defenders Niall Mason, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Sam Cartwright, midfield pair Louis Reed and Archie Jones along with striker Brad Rolt have all been released by boss Darren Ferguson.

Cobblers overhaul

Northampton have announced their retained list following relegation to League Two.

Keeper Steve Arnold, defender Alan Sheehan and winger Mark Marshall are all on their way from Sixfieldes.

Matty Warburton, Ricky Korboa and Ethan Johnston have also been released while Lloyd Jones, Ryan Watson and Scott Pollocks have been offered new deals.

