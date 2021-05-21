League One latest: Luton Town's former Portsmouth defender snubs ex-Blues boss Paul Cook at Ipswich Town as play-off contenders Blackpool face raid for 22-goal striker from Bristol City

Sonny signs up

Former Pompey defender Sonny Bradley has chosen to snub Ipswich and remain at Luton, according to reports.

Ex-Blues boss Paul Cook is keen on bringing in the former Hull trainee, after being given a substantial transfer kitty following his club’s takeover.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley is a free agent this summer, but, according to Football Insider, has now opted to extend his stay at Kenilworth Road.

Robins consider Yates swoop

Blackpool’s 22-goal striker Jerry Yates is a target for Bristol City, according to reports.

Yates will tonight be hoping to help his side into the League One play-off final, as they take on Oxford United with a comfortable first-leg lead.

Sonny Bradley in Pompey colours

But, according to Bristol Live, the 24-year-old could be playing in the Championship next season whatever happens, with Nigel Pearson keen to take him to Ashton Gate.

Yates is said to be one of a number of targets Pearson is looking at as he carries out a summer overhaul with the Robins.

Smyth’s Hoops dream’s over

Accrington Stanley loanee Paul Smyth is a free agent this summer after being released by QPR.

Smyth spent the second half of the season on loan at the Crown in a second temporary stint with John Coleman’s side.

And the 23-year-old made a big impression with Accy fans, scoring three goals in 15 appearances.

The Northern Irishman has also had loan stints with Wycombe and Charlton.

Pilgrims make recruitment progress

Plymouth have completed their first summer business by landing Ipswich player-of-the-season James Wilson.

Wilson picked up recognition at Portman Road despite being sidelined until February, but has fallen victim to Paul Cook’s swingeing summer overhaul.

Ryan Lowe was quick to swoop, however, and take Wilson to Home Park, as his main summer target.

Lowe said: ‘He was our number one signing, our number one priority.

‘We knew in January of his availability in terms of his contract coming to an end at Ipswich.

‘We monitored that. You only have to see he has got player-of-the-year at Ipswich.

‘He’s 32-years-old, but he’s not a 32-year-old that has played 600-700 games.

‘He’s 260-odd in, so he has definitely got loads of freshness in his body and his legs.

‘He has got size and stature, heads and kicks it, defends, he’s a man, a leader.’

‘All these things we were looking for are hard to find, but when you come across someone like James Wilson who has been there, seen it, done it, he was certainly our main priority.

‘Hence, why I have made him the first signing of the close season.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.