Here are the latest headlines.

Dons close in on striker

MK Dons are interested in Cambridge striker Sam Smith, according to reports.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed the Dons are willing to pay a six-figure sum to secure the 24-year-old from their League One rivals this summer.

The ex-Reading man netted 21 times in 57 outings in all competitions for Mark Bonner’s side last term.

Liam Manning has money to spend after Scott Twine’s move to Burnley earlier in the summer for a believed £5m fee.

MK Dons have reportedly placed a six-figure sum to secure Cambridge striker Sam Smith.

The Dons have already signed 20-year-old striker Matt Dennis in the window with Smith set to become their seventh signing of the summer.

Wycombe striker admission

Wycombe head coach Gareth Ainsworth has been excited by the signing of promising Manchester United youngster D’Mani Mellor.

The 21-year-old penned a two-year deal with the Chairboys, after his contract came to an end with the Red Devils at the end of the season.

The striker made just one first-team appearance at Old Trafford but the Chairboys boss is thrilled to have the exciting prospect in his ranks.

He told the club website: ‘He is a very exciting player.

‘He came in on trial for us at the end of last season and it took some convincing from the club and from the agent, but D’Mani was up for it. He has come in and he really delivered.

‘He is an exciting prospect, but to be at Man United for so long shows his calibre and shows what he is all about. He is going to be an exciting, attacking prospect for us.’

Charlton continue surge

Charlton have continued their summer improvements by announcing the signing of versatile full-back Steven Sessegnon.

The 22-year-old penned a season-long loan at The Valley from London rivals Fulham, marking Ben Garner’s fifth acquisition of the transfer window.

The ex-England under-21 international joins Eoghan O’Connell, Mandela Egbo, Joe Wollacot and Connor McGrandles, who arrived earlier in the summer.