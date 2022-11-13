At no point did he feel is was two points dropped by his League One leaders, who stay four points clear at the summit after Ipswich’s 1-1 draw at home to Cheltenham.

Echoing Danny Cowley’s thoughts when Pompey play at Fratton Park – Schumacher said the levels Lincoln reached made it difficult for them to play with any sort of rhythm.

But he said that’s something they must learn to expect, especially when they remain top of the table.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Schumacher said: ‘I thought it was a good game of football. Credit to Lincoln they made it really tough for us.

‘The commitment that they showed and the energy they played with made it hard for us to get any sort of rhythm in the game.

‘But's that what we are going to come up against away from home. We are top of the league, everyone understands the quality that we have got and they are going to have to work really hard to try and stop us.

‘Both teams had spells where they were on top and created some good chances and in the end we are probably happy with a point - another one on the board.’

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Barton apologises to referee with bizarre tweet

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has apologised to referee Bobby Madden following red card in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Scott Brown’s Fleetwood.

However, the Gas boss did it in a bizarre tweet that included the match official’s Wikipedia page, which shows he was born in East Kilbride, Scotland.

And many believe it represents a dig at EFL bosses for appointing Madden for a match that saw the former Rangers midfielder go head-to-head with Brown.

In the post placed on Twitter, Barton said: ‘Regardless of how much you disagree with an official’s decision-making, you shouldn’t swear at them.

‘For that I apologise to yesterday’s match official, Robert Madden.’

Barton was sent off in stoppage-time at the Memorial Stadium and moments before the visitors grabbed a last-gasp equaliser.

Speaking to the press at the final whistle, Rover coach Andy Mangan wasn’t exactly sure what went down for the match official to make the call on Barton’s touchline presence.

He told Bristol Live: ‘I don’t know, I don’t think there was anything untoward.

‘I was pretty close towards him and I think the referee has got a bit heated.

‘I saw the yellow card in his hand and out of nowhere he brings out the red card.

‘Im not sure why that happened, I’ll have to speak to Joe,

U’s boss dismisses Luton links

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner is 100-per-cent committed to Cambridge United.

That’s after the 36-year-old was linked with the vacant manager’s job at Luton, following Nathan Jones’ move to Southampton.

At present, Bonner is fifth favourite (6/1) for the Kenilworth Road job with Skybet.

But after guiding the U’s back to League One in 2021, the Cambridge manager said it ws his intention to remain at the Abbey Stadium.

Speaking after his side’s goalless draw with Bolton, Bonner told the Cambridge News: ‘No, this is the job that interests me, the job I’ve got.

‘I think everybody knows where I am at the minute, and we are midway through something.

‘We’ve probably come further faster than anybody thought, but we’ve also got quite a long way to go.

‘I’m somewhere like 13th or 14th longest serving out of 92 managers, which is actually ridiculous, because it’s not even three years.

‘We’re into something. We’ve got really sensible people running the club, unbelievably committed people driving the club.

‘We know we’ve got a lot to do to get better, but we have come a long way as well, and we’re going to keep pushing it forward and seeing if we can build something that lasts. I think that’s important.

‘For me, if my time ends here, either by my choice or the club’s, I want to make sure that when that happens, the club is built to last and the football department is built to last, and I don’t feel we’re there yet at all.