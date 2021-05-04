League One latest: Pompey focusing on Accrington for now as Ipswich and Sunderland have eyes on future with new additions incoming | Stoke lead race for Rochdale ace

Andy Rolls, left, on the touchline with former West Ham boss Sam Allardyce. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Yet elsewhere, attention is already turning to the long-term future, with the likes of Ipswich and Sunderland putting plans in place beyond this season.

Here’s some of the latest news coming out of those clubs and League One...

Ipswich restructuring Rolls on

Ipswich Town have continued their restructuring behind the scenes ahead of a potential League One promotion assault next season by appointing Andy Rolls as their director of performance.

The former Arsenal physio and head of sports science at West Ham will take charge of all the medical, strength and conditioning and sports science aspects of the club.

His appointment is the latest high-profile development at the Portman Road outfit, after long-term owner Marcus Evans sold the Tractor Boys to US-led group Gamechanger 20 Ltd for a fee believed to be around £40m.

Rolls will be reunited at Portman Road with incoming chief executive Mark Ashton, whom he worked with him at Watford and Bristol City.

Meanwhile, he’ll work closely with former Pompey manager Paul Cook and his assistant Gary Roberts, after they were were handed the reins at Portman Road prior to the Gamechanger takeover.

Cook said: ‘Andy will bring with him new ideas and plenty of experience, having worked in football at the top level for 20 years.

‘We wish him a warm welcome to Ipswich Town and I’m sure he will enjoy working at this club as we go into exciting times ahead under the new owners.’

Also at Portman Road, striker Freddie Sears is once again being linked with a return to former club Colchester United as the Tractor Boys prepare for a major overhaul on the pitch this summer.

Sunderland eye new additions

Fresh from booking their place in the play-offs, Sunderland are looking ahead to the future as they prepare to welcome two new additions to their ranks,

Northampton academy midfielder Tom Scott is reportedly poised to join the Black Cats, having been involved in some of the club’s recent Premier League 2 fixtures.

And he could be joined at the Stadium of Light by Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney, who is being linked with a move to Wearside.

Carney, who is currently on loan at Irish League side Portadown, is also thought to be on the radar of Burnley ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

Humphrys linked with Stoke move amid Championship race for his signature

Rochdale looked poised to lose 10-goal striker Stephen Humphrys along with their League One status.

That’s according to reports linking the striker to a summer move to the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, Preston and Swansea have all been credited with interest in the former Southend man.

Yet, Stoke are apparently leading the race after supposedly firming up their interest with ‘an approach’.

Humphrys is contracted to Rochdale until 2022, after arriving from Root Hall on a free transfer last summer.