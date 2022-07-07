Pompey academy graduate joins Cambridge United

Former Pompey defender Brandon Haunstrup has joined Cambridge United on a free transfer.

The left-back has signed a two-year deal with the U’s following his Kilmarnock departure at the end of last season.

The Blues academy product will link up with former Pompey youngster Adam May at the Abbey Stadium.

Speaking to Cambridgeshire Live, the 25-year-old said: ‘I’m delighted to be here.

‘After the conversations I’ve had with the boss and the way he’s come across and told me how he wants to play, I’m just really excited to get going.

‘Being back playing in the EFL is something I’ve really wanted to do since leaving Portsmouth.

‘In Cambridge, I think I’ve come to a really good club to come back to English football, and I couldn’t be more excited.’

Haunstrup played 58 times for Kilmarnock following his 2020 Fratton Park departure.

The left-back made 57 appearances for the Blues following his debut in 2015.

Wednesday make seventh signing of the summer

Sheffield Wednesday have further boosted their considerable ranks.

The Owls have announced the loan signing of Blackpool defender Reece James – taking their summer recruitment drive to seven new additions.

The 28-year-old moves to Hillsborough less than 24 hours after Darren Moore’s side announced a deal for Norwich centre-back Akin Famewo on a permanent deal.

James made 17 Championship appearances for Blackpool last season after arriving on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers last summer.

Wednesday take on Pompey on the opening day of the 2022-23 campaign on Saturday, July 30.

At present, Blues boss Danny Cowley has made two signings – Marlon Pack and Zak Swanson.

Pilgrims set to sign Norwich defender

Plymouth are poised to land Norwich defender Bali Mumba on loan.

According to Football Insider, a deal has been struck to take the 20-year-old to Home Park for the 2022-23 season.

The switch will be Mumba’s second temporary spell away from Carrow Road this year, following a similar move to Peterborough during the second half of last term.

He made 10 appearances for the then Championship side, which adds to his nine senior appearances for the Canaries.