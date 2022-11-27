That’s after national reports claimed the 42-year-old’s position at The Valley is under scrutiny due to results this season.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, pressure is growing on the former Swindon manager, who only moved to South London in June.

However, it’s also been suggested that the Addicks would have to fork out a full year’s salary if a decision was taken to wield the axe.

At present, Charlton are 14th in the League One table with 24 points from their 19 games played.

That leaves them six points off the play-off positions – and with just one third-tier win since their 3-0 victory over Pompey on October 17.

Indeed, Charlton have only claimed five points from a possible 15 since then and are without a victory in their past four games in all competitions.

Further scrutiny of Garner’s position followed a disappointing 2-2 home draw with League Two Stockport on Saturday – a game that was watched by a mere 3,889 fans.

Charlton boss Ben Garner Picture: Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Addicks’ next league game is on Friday, when they play host to Cheltenham.

Elsewhere in the division, Lincoln could find themselves in a battle to keep hold of key defender Regan Poole in the January transfer window.

According to Football League World, Championship sides are queuing up to test manager Mark Kennedy’s resolve in keeping the right-back.

Former club Cardiff, QPR, Millwall, Luton, Huddersfield and Blackpool are all apparently weighing up moves for Poole, who signed a multi-year contract with the Imps when he moved to Sincil Bank in 2021.

Since then, the Welshman has made 101 appearances for Lincoln, who currently sit ninth in the table, four points off the play-offs.

Finally, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby are reportedly in a battle to sign one-time Pompey target Duane Holmes.

Football League World claim the duo are keen to see if they can tempt the Huddersfield midfielder to League One in January in order to bolster their promotion chances.

American Holmes has been a regular for the Terriers this season, featuring 20 times in the Championship until the recent break for the World Cup.