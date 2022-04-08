Max didn’t want to make tracksWigan’s Max Power has admitted he never wanted to make a move to Sunderland - after he left the Latics for the Stadium of Light in 2019.

The Scouser is on course for securing a third Wigan promotion with former Pompey assistant manager, Leam Richardson, guiding his side to the top of the table.

Power enjoyed success with Gary Caldwell and Paul Cook before leaving to join Sunderland in 2019.

The 28-year-old spent two years at the Stadium of Light before making a Wigan return last year, and has told Wigan Today he never wanted to leave in the first place.

Power said: ‘I loved my time here the first time round,.

‘I made no secret of the fact I never wanted to leave.

‘That's obviously a different conversation, and it's water under the bridge.

Manchester United under-19s including Will Fish and Charlie Savage - who have been training with Ipswich. (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images)

‘Things happen in football, I left on very good terms, you never burn your bridges, and that's allowed me to come back.’

Donny Cop legend for new role

Doncaster legend James Coppinger is set to be named as the club’s new head of football operations.

Like Pompey, the League One strugglers are interviewing for the key position at present.

And, according to Football Insider, the former Newcastle and Nottingham Forest man, who made over 600 appearances at the Keepmoat Stadium as a player, is in line to land the role.

Ipswich Unite with English powerhouses

Ipswich town boss Kieran McKenna has shed light on his side’s potential move for two Manchester United starlets.

Emerging Red Devils youngsters Will Fish and Charlie Savage have spent a period training with the Tractor Boys.

McKenna who arrived at Portman Road from United, explained how he intends to develop the link with his former club.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: ‘Maybe two weeks ago we had the two boys, Will Fish and Charlie Savage, training with us.

‘It's a project that Man United have done for a little while now. I think it's a really good project.

‘It gives players in that type of bracket some experience before they go out on loan at some stage in the near future. It gets them used to a few of the things that entails.